Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $415,040.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $415,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 759,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.