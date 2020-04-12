Insider Selling: TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $26,200.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $15.05 on Friday. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

