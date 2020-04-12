Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $4,516,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $853,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 951.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $318,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

