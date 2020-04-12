Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 347 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $54,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VEEV opened at $162.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

