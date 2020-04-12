Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Sells 27,498 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VMW opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VMware by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.