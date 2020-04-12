Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $7,150,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $62.59 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

