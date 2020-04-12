Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $865,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $762,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $64.61 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

