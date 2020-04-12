INT Chain (INT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and OKEx. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.73 million and $2.24 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.12 or 0.04790503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.