Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers Sells 38,220 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intel stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

