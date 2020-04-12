International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

IMXI opened at $8.30 on Thursday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $315.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

