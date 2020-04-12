Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 2,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at C$942,634.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

