Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITP stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.44.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$384.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.11 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.