INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.24

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.24 and traded as low as $237.64. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 21,624 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. INVESCO Asia Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other news, insider Fleur Meijs bought 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £15,009.12 ($19,743.65). Also, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

