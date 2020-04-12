Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.60

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $18.30. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 99,950 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 1,910.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

