Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.10

Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and traded as low as $62.07. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 981,979 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $114.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invesco Enhanced Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

