Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $449.59

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.59 and traded as low as $414.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $421.00, with a volume of 44,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $140.83 million and a PE ratio of 23.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 449.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

