iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.44.

IRBT stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

