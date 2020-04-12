Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.47. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 189,864 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

