James Gurry Acquires 400,000 Shares of Flinders Mines Limited (ASX:FMS) Stock

Flinders Mines Limited (ASX:FMS) insider James Gurry purchased 400,000 shares of Flinders Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,375.89).

Shares of ASX FMS opened at A$0.02 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $84.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.05. Flinders Mines Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of A$0.08 ($0.05).

Get Flinders Mines alerts:

Flinders Mines Company Profile

Flinders Mines Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It operates through Pilbara Iron Ore, Canegrass, and Other segments. The company explores for iron, gold, and base metal deposits. It flagship asset is the Pilbara iron ore project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Canegrass project consisting of six exploration licenses situated in Western Australia.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Flinders Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flinders Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.