JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.84

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $19.99. JCDecaux shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

