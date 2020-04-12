Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SONVY. ValuEngine upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

