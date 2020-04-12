Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,982.50 ($39.23).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,633 ($34.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,634.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,035.28. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 322 shares of company stock worth $851,946.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

