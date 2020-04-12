John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $331.60

Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.60 and traded as high as $352.60. John Laing Group shares last traded at $347.80, with a volume of 2,221,112 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.66 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. John Laing Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23). Also, insider Luciana Germinario sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,624.31).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

