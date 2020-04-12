Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 469,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.