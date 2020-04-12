JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $349.68

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.68 and traded as low as $342.09. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 512,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $342.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.03.

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

