JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $876.44

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $876.44 and traded as low as $846.00. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at $856.00, with a volume of 285,008 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 876.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 975.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

In other JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust news, insider Sarah Arkle purchased 1,000 shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680 ($11,418.05).

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

