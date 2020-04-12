JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.72

Shares of JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and traded as low as $0.99. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 756,746 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

