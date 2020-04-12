Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

