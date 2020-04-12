Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 36,774 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XLRN stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.