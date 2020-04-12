Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.44.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.90 and a twelve month high of C$23.37.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

