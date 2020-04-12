Kin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,522.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 57.2% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $26,522.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02794408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Stellarport, IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, HitBTC, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

