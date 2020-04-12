Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $134.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

