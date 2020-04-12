Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.27 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Komodo has a market cap of $48.28 million and $2.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005733 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, BarterDEX, Binance and CoinExchange. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00526125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00144892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002503 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 301.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,244,563 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

