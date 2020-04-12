Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.00. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,095 shares changing hands.

KKPNF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

