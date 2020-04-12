Kyber Network Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00006868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, COSS and Coinrail. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $87.14 million and $34.38 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,224,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,893,132 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, Gate.io, AirSwap, TDAX, Kyber Network, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Zebpay, ABCC, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, DragonEX, Neraex, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinone, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Tidex, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Liqui, OTCBTC, Huobi, Coinnest and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

