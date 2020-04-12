Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $520.29

Shares of Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.29 and traded as high as $554.09. Law Debenture shares last traded at $536.00, with a volume of 507,142 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $634.77 million and a PE ratio of -446.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 520.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 591.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

