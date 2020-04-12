Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $13,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $36,087.49.

On Friday, April 3rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $123,000.00.

LEAF opened at $1.52 on Friday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Leaf Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Leaf Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

