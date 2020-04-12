LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $13.11. LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 37,058 shares trading hands.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

