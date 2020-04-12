LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $3.96. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 15,857 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

