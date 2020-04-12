Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$35.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.