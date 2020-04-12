Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.52 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $123.62 million and $3.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014222 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coinbe, ChaoEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,100,666 coins and its circulating supply is 123,014,955 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Coinbe, Huobi, Livecoin, Binance, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Exrates, YoBit, Upbit, OKEx, Coindeal, Gate.io, CoinEgg, BitBay, COSS and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

