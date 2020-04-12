Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and Braziliex. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $87,979.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.02381670 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001613 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,052.10 or 0.99835740 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 671,172,956 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, YoBit, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

