Loki 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,971.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $4,971.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,066.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.02308672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.03391870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00611609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00772865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00076346 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00527487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,248,918 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

