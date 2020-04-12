Loopring (LRC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC and YoBit. Loopring has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and $2.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,315,322 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, OTCBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, YoBit, DragonEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Tokenomy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

