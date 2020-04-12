Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $537.94

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.94 and traded as low as $535.96. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 193,548 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 534.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,104 ($1,452.25).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

