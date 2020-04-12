Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Marifil Mines shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 91,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

