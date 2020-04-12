Mark A. Collar Sells 4,000 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $8,502,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

