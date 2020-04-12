Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner Sells 400 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,005.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

