Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $761.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL traded up $25.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,005.40. 56,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 30.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.