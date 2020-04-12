Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 51,942 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 51,942 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $9,639,915.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,898,611.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $185.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

